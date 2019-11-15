Wurk (album release), Fringe Character, Chicago Loud 9
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
High Noon Saloon + WVMO - The Voice of Monona Presents:
Wurk - Album Release + Fringe Character
w/ Chicago Loud 9
Friday, November 15, 2019
High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI
Doors at 9:00 PM / Show at 9:30 PM | 21+
-TICKETS-
$10 ADV // $10 DOS
Tickets available at High-Noon.com, by phone at 1-866-777-8932, and at The Sylvee during their daily box office hours.
Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music