media release: Dance the night away or just relax with family and friends, Concerts on the Rooftop provides a fun and free experience for all! 7:00-9:00pm, William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens, Monona Terrace. (Rain Back Up Exhibition Hall.) Gates/concessions open at 5:30 pm. Free ticket required for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062.

Wurk is a six-piece funk-fusion group from Madison, playing innovative interpretations of popular covers that blend jazz fusion, progressive and jam rock, and more all with the consistent underlying grooves of funk. Described by Isthmus as “summer-jam-perfect,” this two-time Madison Area Music Association Artist of the Year will keep you dancing all night long.