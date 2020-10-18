ONLINE: Madison Area Music Awards Artist of the Year Concert

media release: Liquid presents: MAMA (Madison Area Music Association) Artist of the Year Concert

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Each of the four finalists for MAMA’s Artist of the Year award will play a 45-60 set, with full stage production, recorded live from Liquid. This is a virtual concert, not for in-person attendance.

Sunday, October 18, 2020 (all times CST)

1:00pm The People Brothers Band

3:00pm Lo Marie

5:00pm Sam Ness

7:00pm Wurk

Exclusive, real-time, live stream viewing of each performance, with pre & post performance “behind the scenes” coverage, will be available on a pay-what-you-will basis (minimum of $5). Registration starts Thursday, October 8, 2020 at:

https://www.voyagevirtual.com/ liquidmadison

All four performances will be presented at a later date in showcase format (back-to-back), without changeovers or “behind the scenes” footage. Showcase premiere details will be released on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Video production & live streaming services provided by Voyage Virtual

Additional Details:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/672444686980257/

https://www.liquidmadison.com

https://www.lomariemusic.com

https://samness.us

https://www.peoplebrothers.com

https://wurktheband.com

https://www.themamas.org