ONLINE: Madison Area Music Awards Artist of the Year Concert
to
media release: Liquid presents: MAMA (Madison Area Music Association) Artist of the Year Concert
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Each of the four finalists for MAMA’s Artist of the Year award will play a 45-60 set, with full stage production, recorded live from Liquid. This is a virtual concert, not for in-person attendance.
Sunday, October 18, 2020 (all times CST)
1:00pm The People Brothers Band
3:00pm Lo Marie
5:00pm Sam Ness
7:00pm Wurk
Exclusive, real-time, live stream viewing of each performance, with pre & post performance “behind the scenes” coverage, will be available on a pay-what-you-will basis (minimum of $5). Registration starts Thursday, October 8, 2020 at:
https://www.voyagevirtual.com/
All four performances will be presented at a later date in showcase format (back-to-back), without changeovers or “behind the scenes” footage. Showcase premiere details will be released on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Video production & live streaming services provided by Voyage Virtual
Additional Details:
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.peoplebrothers.com