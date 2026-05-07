media release:

Wurk is a 6-piece funk-fusion group which formed in Madison, WI in 2016. Inspired by Umphrey’s McGee, Snarky Puppy, Lettuce, Phish and many others, their innovative original songs and ambitious interpretations of popular covers offer an impressive blend of jazz fusion, prog rock, jam rock and more, all with the consistent underlying grooves of funk. Wurk has opened for acts including The Motet and Andy Frasco & the U.N. and helped pack venues across the Midwest. Described by Isthmus Magazine as “summer-jam-perfect” and two-time recipient of the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Artist of the Year Award (2019, 2022), Wurk fills the gap between complexity and groove, impressing fans and keeping them dancing all night.

Frank Laufenberg uses his electric guitar to provide funky rhythms and dense chord structure while filling the role of principal songwriter and vocalist. He leads the charge alongside Daniel Haschke (saxophones/flute) who hypes the crowds by leaping off of the stage and spreading his infectious joy to the dance floor. Max Morkri’s blend of solid grooving and intricate drum chops and Jory Carlin’s powerful bass lines glue the band together. Carl Hipenbecker (trumpet/synth/vocals) and Brandon Jensen (keys/synth) offer a diverse range of skills to make each tune fresh and unique. Most of Wurk’s members grew up in Mount Horeb, WI, just west of Madison; their shared background creates the band’s closeness and ability to communicate complicated ideas musically.

After the 2023 release of "As Above, So Below", a record that features over 150 singers/musicians from Iowa, River Glen is putting his group center-stage again for the spotlight. River & His Band are a powerhouse of talent; with dexterous vocals, rich harmonies, flashy musicianship, and deft lyricism that's clever, poignant, and heart-centered. Their original music is best described as folk-pop/folk-rock, with tiny infusions of jazz and hip-hop. All of it with a socially-conscious delicate grit.

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