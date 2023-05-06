Wurk, Zoofunkyou

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Wurk is Madison’s award-winning 5-piece funk fusion band whose innovative original songs and ambitious interpretations of popular covers keep fans dancing all night long. $15 Cover.

Info

280HarmonyBar.jpg
Music
608-249-4333
