media release: After 10 years of touring the Midwest as a funk-fusion band, Wurk is preparing its most ambitious project yet as its capstone. In collaboration with the DB Orchestra, a 17-piece big band loaded with trumpets, trombones, and saxophones plus percussion and sousaphone, Wurk will be presenting the WURKestra for a limited run of concerts in the fall. The first event will be hosted in Madison at the historic Barrymore Theatre on Friday, October 16.

Voted the 2019 and 2022 MAMA Artist of the Year by Madison music lovers, Wurk is known for their wide range of influences including funk, progressive rock, pop and jam band. The DB Orchestra has similarly been blending genres such as jazz swing, doo-wop, Dixieland and rock ‘n’ roll for over a decade. Daniel Haschke, saxophonist and member of both groups, noticed how both projects took an innovative approach to arranging music and decided there was something special to be explored. “I’ve always been inspired by unique musical collaborations,” Haschke reflects, “especially when popular artists work with big orchestras. I realized that all of the pieces were in place for me and my bandmates to craft a truly one-of-a-kind experience.”

The full WURKestra presentation will debut on Oct. 16, then tour the following weekend to venues in Milwaukee and Appleton. Concertgoers can expect over two hours of bold and brassy interpretations of Wurk originals, innovative reimaginings of popular covers, and pieces original to the WURKestra. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 day of show. Doors open at 7pm and the show begins promptly at 8pm at the Barrymore Theatre.

Wurk is a six-piece funk-fusion group which formed in Madison in 2016. Inspired by Umphrey’s McGee, Snarky Puppy, Lettuce, Phish and many others, their innovative original songs and ambitious interpretations of popular covers offer an impressive blend of jazz fusion, prog rock, jam rock and more, all with the consistent underlying grooves of funk.

The DB Orchestra, led by Andy Kerber, combines the nuanced harmonies of a doo-wop group, the intensity of a marching band, and the flair of great jazz ensembles of yesteryear. With a roster of nearly 20 musicians, the hot horns, smooth saxes, and driving drums of the DB Orchestra will keep your head humming and toes tapping long after the show’s over.