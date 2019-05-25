press release: WTF- Newsflash! We just received a parade permit and have to change the time of the WTF marching band to 8 AM until 10:00A

Anyone interested in joining the Wurst Marching Band should meet at the Cargo Coffee East at 8 AM Saturday May, 25!

WTF- a Marching band? Bring a portable instrument, wear your WURST costume and join us for the first Wurst Marching Band to help promote the Wurst Times IX festival -Which takes place the following day. Can't play an instrument or sing? That's OK. . . WE ARE THE WURST MARCHING BAND! ( non existent) Bonus points if you can help us re-write " We are the World " and Make it "WE ARE THE WURST!" Please see the schedule below. Message us on Facebook with any questions! See you there for a march around the square.. . . you need some fresh asparagus and fresh flowers anyway :)

8:00 AM Meet at Cargo Coffee East- rehearse- help make signs, work on signs, songs, chants

8:45 AM Leave High Noon and March to Capital / Farmer's Market-

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Gather band members at\ corner of King and Pinckney St. Attempt to play a few tunes - hand out WTF flyers along the way.

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM March around the rest of the square and return to HN. We may Break into smaller groups to hand out more flyers after

Info on Sunday's fest: WTF? Yes, the Wurst Times Fest is back its ninth year at the High Noon / Brass Ring complex on SUNDAY, May 26! Three stages of ORIGINAL MUSIC by Madison / Wisconsin based bands and musicians from 11 AM until 12:00 AM. Proceeds benefit the MAMAs, Guitars for Vets and the Wil-Mar Community Center. Locally produced beer, brats and other tasty foods. Music line up announced soon. Suggested donation = $10

Donate $15 NOW though MAY 15 = 1 admission 1 food ticket,1 beverage ticket = $4 savings! YOU MUST TYPE WTF IX under “special instructions” on the donate page to receive the discount. https://www.facebook.com/events/936788190046082/

Outdoor/ Parking lot stage: 11:00am Sixgun 7 (Space Cowboy Folk, Bluegrass, Western), 12:10pm The Golden Grenades (Youth rockers from Milwaukee!), 1:10pm Husher (WAMI Nominated Original ‘70 Style rock from MKE), 2:00pm A Minute Jack Forum (Indie Rock), 3:00pm The Cutouts (Punk), 4:00 pm The Fancy Pears (Indie Rock) 5:00pm The North Code (Indie Folk), 6:00pm Los Meskales (Latin Ska), 7 pm Joe Price and The Cost (Rock!!)

High Noon Saloon: 11:00 am Of Phoenix & Crowe, 11:20 am No Love Dog (Alternative/ Punk), 12:20 pm Zeroed Hero, ('70s and '90s style rock), 1:20pm Bosky Point (Madison-sourced organic grooves), 3:20 pm to 4P - The Getaway Drivers (contemporary rock), 4:20 pm Beefus (Feedcore, Twangmetal, Scuzzbilly, Groanjo, Wustishire), 5:20pm Rosemary Lowe (indie pop/rock), 6:20 pm Educational Davis (Mr. Music Himself), 7:20 pm Gentle Brontosaurus (melodious indie pop), 8:20 pm Hypheria (cosmic jazz/avant garde funk) 9:20 Distant Cuzins (guitar-driven pop-punk sound), 10:20 pm King Leopard (IndieDisco//Rock); 11:20 pm The Civil Engineers (Mad City Soul)

Twiener Stage: (HNS Patio; begin immediately after the corresponding Outdoor/Parking Lot Stage act finishes): 11:40 am Vets on Frets, 12:40 pm Eden & Minipunk, 1:40 Bootsy LaVox, 2:40 pm Nate Meng and the Stolen Sea, 3:40 pm Karen Wheelock, 4:40 pm Mackenzie Moore, 5:40 pm The Conv3rters, 6:40 pm Dana & The Joanis, 7:40 pm Jason Moon.