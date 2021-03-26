ONLINE: WVM Movie Night

media release: Grab some popcorn and a seat in your favorite chair, and join us for a Movie Night and Virtual Discussion with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Staff. While we can’t all be together, we can share discussion on major motion pictures that deal with the hardships, humor, and horrors of combat. With Vietnam Veterans Day right around the corner (March 29), we will be discussing the gritty war drama Platoon (1986), starring Charlie Sheen, Willem Dafoe, Tom Berenger, John C. McGinley, and Forest Whitaker. Set in 1967, a young man leaves college and enlists in the U.S. Army for duty in Vietnam. Quickly disillusioned of his idealistic attitude toward the conflict, he faces the reality and horrors of war and man in this Academy Award winning film by Oliver Stone. Your mission is to watch the movie, which is available from most libraries or on streaming services, while thinking about the discussion questions we will provide you. On March 26th, at 7:00 pm we’ll all meet via Zoom for a discussion led by museum staff. We will cover themes such as conflict, politics, pop culture, the military, and movie-making. After you register, we will email you the discussion questions and a link to join the virtual discussion via Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.

