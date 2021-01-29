ONLINE: WVM Movie Night

media release: Grab some popcorn and a seat in your favorite chair, and join us for a Movie Night and Virtual Discussion with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Staff. While we can’t all be together, we can share discussion on major motion pictures that deal with the hardships, humor, and horrors of combat. For our first Movie Night Discussion of the 2021, we’ll start with the dark humor masterpiece from Stanley Kubrick, Dr. Strangelove or How I learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. This cult classic tells the story of an insane general bent on starting a nuclear war and the bizarre war room of politicians and generals trying to stop him. The star-studded cast includes Peter Sellers (playing 3 different roles), George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, Slim Pickens, and James Earl Jones.

Your mission is to watch the movie, which is available from most libraries or on streaming services, while thinking about the discussion questions we will provide you. On January 29th, at 7:00 pm we’ll all meet via Zoom for a discussion led by museum staff. We will cover themes such as conflict, politics, pop culture, the military, and movie-making.

