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WVM Movie Tours

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media release: Do you like historical films? Are you curious about how accurately Hollywood portrays historical events? Join the Wisconsin Veterans Museum as we delve into these topics through in-person tours that focus on a period of history (with a Wisconsin angle, of course). These tours are free to the public, but registration is required.

June 13: “Heneral Luna”

Aug. 15: For August's tour, we will be focusing on the 2018 film They Shall Not Grow Old and talking about World War I.

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608-267-1799
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