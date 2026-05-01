WVM Movie Tours

media release: Do you like historical films? Are you curious about how accurately Hollywood portrays historical events? Join the Wisconsin Veterans Museum as we delve into these topics through in-person tours that focus on a period of history (with a Wisconsin angle, of course). These tours are free to the public, but registration is required.

June 13: “Heneral Luna”

Aug. 15: For August's tour, we will be focusing on the 2018 film They Shall Not Grow Old and talking about World War I.