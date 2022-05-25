WWIG Legislator Forum

MEDIA RELEASE: Wisconsin Women in Government, a statewide, bipartisan, non-profit organization of professional women in and around government service, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the Legislator Forum, which will be held on May 25, 2022.

With nearly record levels of legislative retirements this session, Wisconsin Women in Government is hosting a moderated panel with women legislators who are leaving their positions and those who are newer to public service. The panelists will discuss what encouraged them to run for office, their experiences serving and any advice they would have for women interested in following in their footsteps.

The Legislator Forum will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Goodman Community Center, located at 214 Waubesa Street, Madison, WI 53704 in the Bea Christensen Room in Brassworks. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the panel discussion begins at 6:00 p.m.