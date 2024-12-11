WWIG Speed Networking

Buy Tickets

History Maker Space 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

MEDIA RELEASE: Join Wisconsin Women in Government (WWIG) for an evening of Speed Networking on Wednesday, December 11, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at the Wisconsin Historical Society’s History Makers Space. This event offers early career women a unique opportunity to connect with experienced mentors across government roles, gaining insights, career tips, and inspiration. Mentees will rotate through structured conversations with mentors, fostering meaningful connections in a fun, supportive environment. Registration is $20 and includes appetizers and wine. Don’t miss this chance to expand your network and empower your career journey!

Info

History Maker Space 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business
608-848-2321
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - WWIG Speed Networking - 2024-12-11 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WWIG Speed Networking - 2024-12-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WWIG Speed Networking - 2024-12-11 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - WWIG Speed Networking - 2024-12-11 17:00:00 ical