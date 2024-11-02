Wyatt Flores, Bo Staloch

× Expand McKenzie Whitman Wyatt Flores and guitar sitting on a 1960s Ford Galaxie. Wyatt Flores

media release: Rising country artist Wyatt Flores will embark on his “Welcome to the Plains Tour” this fall including newly confirmed shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights), Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Paramount, Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom (two nights), Boston’s House of Blues, Atlanta’s The Eastern, Chicago’s Vic Theatre, Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club and Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s Texas among many others.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, July 16 at 10:00AM local time with general on-sale following this Friday, July 19 at 10:00AM local time. Flores has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to the National FFA Foundation to support the state FFA associations to help them continue their work towards agriculture education and development in the United States. Full details can be found at www.wyattfloresmusic.com.

The upcoming performances add to a breakout year for Flores, who is nominated for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and released his new EP, Half Life, earlier this spring via Island Records (stream/purchase here). Released to critical attention, Flores recently spoke with journalist Josh Crutchmer for an in-depth profile at The New York Times, who praises, “Wyatt Flores…Has a Superpower: Tapping Emotions,” and continues, “The 22-year-old singer and songwriter makes music that touches listeners deeply.”

Additional acclaim for Half Life:

“a fantastic record…he is making a big splash out there”—NPR Music

“a mingling of slide guitars and piano with his unfiltered, conversational vocal style, which can deftly and spontaneously run from rock-tinged angst to old-school country twang”—Billboard

“He delivered eight new songs that expand on the narrative he has been building since his first release. Each expertly-penned song is another look into Flores’ life and mind.” —American Songwriter

“Flores at his gloriously life affirming, existential best”—Holler

“a strong contender for being one of the year’s best projects and should continue to win over new fans in and out of country music”—Country Central

“this collection of songs is some of his most vulnerable songwriting and what feels like a viewing window into his mind”—Whiskey Riff

“down-to-earth, easily-likable record”—Brooklyn Vegan

“With infection choruses and relatable narratives, Wyatt demonstrates a remarkable depth of talent beyond his years”—All Country News

“exceptional songwriting skills…Wyatt Flores delivers a powerful reminder to live life to the fullest, and sounds damn good doing it.”—Roots N’ Revelry

Furthermore, Rolling Stone named Flores one of their 25 “Future of Music” artists praising, “this year [was] more than enough to send his career into the stratosphere.” Additionally, he was selected as Amazon’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, included in Spotify’s Hot Country Class of 2024 and CMT’s Listen Up class, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year.

Born and raised in Oklahoma, the Mexican-American artist has established himself as one of country music’s most vital voices. After dropping “Travelin’ Kid” at 19-years-old, Flores captivated audiences via The Hutson Sessions EP highlighted by “Please Don’t Go,” which gathered 150 million-plus global streams and scaled the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. Among other standouts, “Losing Sleep” garnered more than 48 million streams. Signing to Island Records, he capped off 2023 with the Life Lessons EP. Of the release, Holler praised, “The alt country prodigy continues to cement his status at the forefront of the new wave of artists,” while Whiskey Riff declared, “An impressive and seemingly wise-beyond-his-years songwriter with a propensity for catchy choruses and relatable songs that fans can’t help but sing back to him, Flores’ quick ascension into the upper-echelon of country music’s countless up and coming artists has been fun to watch.”

With streaming numbers exceeding the 325 million mark over the last two years, Flores is primed for superstardom as he continues to stay authentic to his story through his music. As soon as Flores picked up a guitar, he never put it down, drawing inspiration from the likes of Turnpike Troubadours, Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell. For as much as his family inspired him, his home state also shaped his identity. “There’s a lot of pain and suffering that comes from Oklahoma,” Flores notes. “Going back to the Trail of Tears, we’re a poor state, and we don’t have much. We’re the kindest people ever, but we’re tougher than a boot. We don’t stop fighting. It builds a lot of character.”