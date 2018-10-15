Wyatt Mulroe

press release: Reception: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 4:30pm-6:30pm

Artist Statement: “I only paint paintings of cities scenes, portraits of buildings, and seascapes in acrylic on canvas. Many of my paintings are the places I’ve seen through traveling. In this show alone I have paintings from New York, London, Chicago, Boston and of course Madison. I love to base my art work off of Edward Hopper (1882-1967). I really enjoy painting light. I really enjoy how light changes. I don’t do a lot of paintings with people, mostly because I think they will take away from the characteristics of the buildings, my main subject in my painting. I think that building hold special characteristics and I think that they tell their own stories. Through my paintings I want people to see where they’ve been, where they are, and where they are going.”