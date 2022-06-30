Wyche/Earhart/Lynch

Buy Tickets

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Don't miss this experimental music triple bill featuring Daniel Wyche, solo guitar; Emili Earhart, solo piano; and Julian Lynch, solo guitar on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 7pm. Tickets are $15 general advance ($10 student/ALL member advance) online at https://wycheearhartlynch.bpt. me up to 2 hours before the show, and $20 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm. Please check the venue's current COVID-19 safety policies prior to arrival.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-556-7415
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Wyche/Earhart/Lynch - 2022-06-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wyche/Earhart/Lynch - 2022-06-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wyche/Earhart/Lynch - 2022-06-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wyche/Earhart/Lynch - 2022-06-30 19:00:00 ical