Wycliffe Gordon, Ghost-Note, Endea Owens & the Cookout, Black Power Dance, Alysha Brilla Trio, Madison High School Jazz All Stars
to
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release:
June 26:
Join us on the UW Memorial Union Terrace for FREE performances starting at 4:30 PM and continuing throughout the evening. Grab a brat and a cold drink, and spend the afternoon or evening with us overlooking Lake Mendota!
4:30 PM | Canção
6:30 PM | The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3)
8:30 PM | Nate Smith
June 27:
12:30 PM | Madison High School Jazz All-Stars
2 PM | Alysha Brilla Trio
4 PM | Black Power Dance
5 PM | Endea Owens and the Cookout
7 PM | Wycliffe Gordon
9 PM | Ghost-Note
*Please note the schedule is subject to change.