Wycliffe Gordon, Ghost-Note, Endea Owens & the Cookout, Black Power Dance, Alysha Brilla Trio, Madison High School Jazz All Stars

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UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release:

June 26:

Join us on the UW Memorial Union Terrace for FREE performances starting at 4:30 PM and continuing throughout the evening. Grab a brat and a cold drink, and spend the afternoon or evening with us overlooking Lake Mendota!

4:30 PM | Canção

6:30 PM | The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3)

8:30 PM | Nate Smith

June 27: 

12:30 PM | Madison High School Jazz All-Stars

2 PM | Alysha Brilla Trio

4 PM | Black Power Dance

5 PM | Endea Owens and the Cookout

7 PM | Wycliffe Gordon

9 PM | Ghost-Note

*Please note the schedule is subject to change.

Info

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music
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