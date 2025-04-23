WYSO Harp Ensemble, Opus One, Sinfonietta Orchestras

media release: You are invited to attend the Eugenie Mayer Bolz Family Concerts: Harp Ensemble, Opus One & Sinfonietta Orchestras. The performance begins with the WYSO Harp Ensemble, directed by Jenny DeRoche.

Opus One, conducted by Steve Kurr, will perform Basile’s Galop by Basil Barès (arr. Jeffrey S. Bishop), Dance Pizzicato by David Bobrowitz, Four Royal Dances by Eric Ewazen, and River Valley Waltz by Katie O’Hara LaBrie.

Sinfonietta, led by Geri Nolden, will present Carpe Diem! by Richard Meyer (arr. Carrie Lane Gruselle), Iditarod by Soon Hee Newbold, Les Patineurs “The Skaters” by Émile Waldteufel (arr. Cyndee Giebler), and America the Beautiful by Samuel A. Ward (arr. Jason W. Krug).