WYSO Percussion Ensemble & Concert Orchestra

media release: You are invited to attend the Eugenie Mayer Bolz Family Concerts: Percussion Ensemble and Concert Orchestra.

The WYSO Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of Vicki Peterson Jenks and Dane Crozier, will perform The Chameleon by Andrew R. Stout and the traditional Londonderry Air.

The Concert Orchestra, led by Christine Mata Eckel, will present Beseda (arr. Robert Bauernschmidt), Prelude to Carmen by Georges Bizet (arr. Casey B. Kriechbaum), Bellingrath Gardens by Ralph Ford, and Gustav Holst’s Song Without Words (arr. Roy Phillippe).