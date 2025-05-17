WYSO Philharmonia Brass Choir & Philharmonia Orchestra

media release: You are invited to attend the Eugenie Mayer Bolz Family Concerts: Concert/Philharmonia Brass Choir & Philharmonia Orchestra.

The Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Michelle Kaebisch, will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto in A Major, No. 23, K. 488 featuring soloist Rebecca Zhang. The program continues with Verdi’s Overture to Nabucco, Allerseelen by Richard Strauss (arr. Albert Oliver Davis), and Hovhaness’ And God Created Great Whales.

The concert concludes with the exhilarating fourth movement from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67 (ed. Jonathan Del Mar).