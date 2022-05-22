× Expand courtesy WYSO Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra players.

press release: The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) will present its 2022 Spring Concert Series at the Hamel Music Center beginning Sunday, May 22 and continuing on Friday May 27.

Among the amazing offerings:

Three WYSO Concerto winners play solos with the Percussion Ensemble (1:00 May 22 concert will feature Marimbist Anais Griffith-Oh), the Philharmonia Orchestra (7:00 May 22 concert will feature cellist Katarina Kenney), and the Youth Orchestra (7:00 May 27 concert will feature violinist Ava Kenney).

A tribute concert to beloved WYSO conductor Mark Leiser, who passed away in 2021, will feature a new commissioned composition by international composer Donald Fraser, with the World Premiere at the Sinfonietta Concert (4:00 May 22).

The 7:00 May 22 concert will be a Philharmonia Orchestra and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Side-by-Side performance, honoring a long tradition in the orchestra world.

The always impressive WYSO Youth Orchestra will perform on Sunday, May 27, reclaiming the cancelled 2020 concert at the Hamel (when the state shut down due to COVID), and redeeming last year’s spring concert which was held outside under a tent in a parking lot.

May 22, 2022 at the Hamel Music Center: 1:00 pm Percussion Ensemble and Concert Orchestra; 4:00 pm Harp Ensemble, Opus One and Sinfonietta Orchestras; 7:00 pm Philharmonia Orchestra & Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Side-by-Sside Performance

May 27, 2022 at the Hamel Music Center: 7:00 pm Youth Orchestra Concert

Tickets are $20 adults and $10 children, available at Campus Arts Ticketing and at the door. More information and COVID protocols can be found at https://wysomusic.org/concerts-events/