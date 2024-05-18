Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras & Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra collaborates with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras for this Side by Side concert. Young musicians from WYSO's Philharmonia join seasoned musicians from the WCO to perform on the Hamel Music Center stage. This initiative kickstarts with a day of rehearsals and mentoring activities then culminates in a final performance.
