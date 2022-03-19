Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra

press release: The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras will present the Diane Ballweg Winterfest Concert Series on March 5 and 19, 2022 at the McFarland Performing Arts Center (at McFarland High School; easiest way to find the entrance is via Exchange Street). The concerts will feature all five of WYSO’s orchestras, as well as the Percussion Ensemble, with the Youth Orchestra appearing on Saturday March 19 and the other 4 orchestras and ensemble all performing two weeks prior on Saturday, March 5.

Under the baton of Kyle Knox, WYSO Music Director, the Youth Orchestra will be performing

Symphony No. 9 in E flat major, op. 70 by Dmitry Shostakovich, Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez, and Capriccio Espagnole, op.34 by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov. The concerts will anniversary the 2020 Winterfest Concerts, cancelled because of the world pandemic. Two years later, WYSO’s young musicians have learned online (1200 online sessions), rehearsed in small groups of 15 students with 65 guest conductors, and performed in chamber orchestras of 45 musicians under tents in a parking lot. They are excited to be back performing with full orchestras. Repertoire for all orchestras is available online.

Concerts are open to the public with tickets available two weeks in advance (online) or at the door 30 minutes before each concert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth. COVID protocols will be in place for all concerts, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours, and a matching Photo ID that will be checked at the door. Masks must be worn during your entire visit. More information about COVID protocols is available online.

The WYSO Winterfest Concert series is generously funded by Diane Endres Ballweg, with additional support from the Wisconsin Arts Board, Dane County Cultural Affairs Commission (Dane Arts), Madison Arts Commission, Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, Eric D. Batterman Memorial Fund, the Coe and Paul Williams Fund for Young Musicians, and the Charles & Martha Casey Fund for WYSO Performances.

Diane Ballweg Winterfest Concert Series Schedule:

Saturday, March 5, 2022

1:00pm Harp Ensemble, Opus One Orchestra, & Sinfonietta Orchestra

4:00pm Percussion Ensemble & Concert Orchestra

7:00pm Philharmonia Orchestra

Saturday, March 19, 2022

7:00pm Youth Orchestra

Website: wysomusic.org