WYSO Youth Brass Choir & Youth Orchestra

media release: You are invited to attend the Youth Brass Choir & Youth Orchestra Concerts. The winners of the 2025 Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition, Ava Flores (oboe) and Asha Sundaram (flute), will be featured.

The concert begins with Concerto for Oboe in C Major, VIIg:C1 by Franz Joseph Haydn (ed. Alexander Wunderer), featuring Ava Flores. Asha Sundaram then takes the stage for Concertino for Flute in D Major, Op. 107 by Cécile Chaminade.

The Youth Orchestra, conducted by Kyle Knox, will also perform Vaughan Williams’ sweeping A London Symphony and Elgar’s iconic Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D.