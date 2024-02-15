media release: The February hybrid UWBC Bio-Tech Talk will take place on Thursday, February 15th (1:30-2:30pm).

The guest speaker will be Logan Silber, Illumina, sequencing sales specialist. The facilitator will be Molly Zeller, lab manager, UWBC DNA Sequencing Core.

“X Marks the Spot: Unearthing New Insights with the NovaSeq X at the UW Biotechnology Center”

Join us either in-person in the UWBC Auditorium (room 1111), 425 Henry Mall, or via Zoom.

