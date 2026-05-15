(X)posed

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Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Friday, July 10 at 7 & 9pm & Saturday, July 11 at 8pm

Get your tickets for (X)posed, a circus burlesque show produced by Madison Aerial Alliance. This show will explore vulnerability and strength, which can go hand in hand. Performers will take a personal stance through creativity and art, expressing joy, reclaiming power, and inciting rebellion. Join us in a good kind of trouble!

Info

Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Theater & Dance
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Google Calendar - (X)posed - 2026-07-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - (X)posed - 2026-07-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - (X)posed - 2026-07-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - (X)posed - 2026-07-10 19:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - (X)posed - 2026-07-11 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - (X)posed - 2026-07-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - (X)posed - 2026-07-11 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - (X)posed - 2026-07-11 20:00:00 ical