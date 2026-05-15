media release: Friday, July 10 at 7 & 9pm & Saturday, July 11 at 8pm

Get your tickets for (X)posed, a circus burlesque show produced by Madison Aerial Alliance. This show will explore vulnerability and strength, which can go hand in hand. Performers will take a personal stance through creativity and art, expressing joy, reclaiming power, and inciting rebellion. Join us in a good kind of trouble!