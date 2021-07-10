press release: Bierock is proud to present live music from Madison’s own Xander Anim, performing the 2nd Saturday of each month as part of the Bierock Residency Series. Xander’s inaugural performance takes place on Saturday July 10, 2021 from 8 to 10 p.m. Follow-up gigs will happen on August 14 and September 11. Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.

An acoustic singer/songwriter steeped in the world of R&B, Hip Hop and Neo-Soul, Xander Anim is a former spoken word poet turned musician with a sultry sound and a knack for lyricism and artistry. Yet Xander Anim is not exactly who you think he is. His influences include Metallica, Erykah Badu, Childish Gambino and the unceasing rhythm of the moon and stars.