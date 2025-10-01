Xicana Voices: A Valuable Part of the American Literary Landscape

Wisconsin Book Festival.

media release: This is a virtual event only. Register and join the event at: https://crowdcast.io/c/8avbcyk542ye. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.

Join the Wisconsin Book Festival in celebrating Xicana heritage with readings of resistance and resilience from Xicana authors who are invigorating the Xicana identity, culture and pride. Especially at this time of political unrest, when Mexican Americans are being targeted for deportation, the women authors of Somos Xicanas collectively assert their ancestral relationship to the land, and how place and landscapes shape us. These authors refuse to be erased. Hear what it means to be a Xicana, in all its beautiful complexity, multiplicity and might, and draw inspiration from Indigenous voices that will not be silenced. Be a part of our movement, as Xicanas claim their legitimate presence upon the American literature landscape.