XL-Fits, Detenzione, Space Tugboat, Darker 'n Darker

press release: XL-Fits

From Tokyo Japan. Art noise Punk

https://youtu.be/n79i3E46Q4s

https://blanktapes.bandcamp.com/album/xl-fits-tour-cassette

Detenzione

Hardcore band from Milwaukee

https://detenzione.bandcamp.com/album/vol-i

Space Tugboat

Dark catchy punkrock from Madison

https://spacetugboat.bandcamp.com/

Darker n' Darker

former Garage Rock duo now NEWLY A TRIO! from Madison--come check the brand new lineup!

https://darkerndarker.bandcamp.com/releases

$7.00 suggested donation