media release: Welcome to XRoads41 (Pronounced Crossroads Forty One) Music Festival – the Crossroads of Here & There.

Nestled in the heart of Oshkos, XRoads41 is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of the human spirit, a crossroads where music, art, and culture converge. For three Xhilarating days, attendees from all corners of the map gather amidst the beauty of the great outdoors, serenaded by the familiar melodies of their favorite artists.

Thursday: Cody Johnson, Dustin Lynch, Ian Munsick, Rodney Atkins, Josh Meloy

Friday: Kane Brown, Nelly, Koe Wetzel, Pecos & the Rooftops, Drew Green

Saturday: Parker McCollum, Jessie Murph, Flo Rida, Parmalee, The Castellows

Our festival embodies a unique blend of timelessness and technology. We celebrate the role of time in shaping our musical Xperiences, ensuring that each moment at Xroads41 is unforgettable. Here, the classic meets the cutting-edge, crafting an immersive world where every attendee's journey is singular and special.

Beyond the music, XRoads41 is an authentic Xperience replete with adventures and memories waiting to be made. Dive into diverse musical genres, indulge in local food and beverage delights, or simply soak in the innovative installations that punctuate the event. Our commitment Xtends to ensuring an efficient and seamless Xperience for all, from our digital wristbands and cashless system to our carefully curated audio-visual spectacles.

Set against the backdrop of Oshkosh, the "Wisconsin’s Event City," XRoads41 leverages the town's legacy of hosting iconic events. With its blend of "city" amenities and love for the outdoors, Oshkosh offers the ideal environment to escape and immerse in the festival's offerings. Whether you're a first-timer or a returning enthusiast, XRoads41 promises a dimension of music and culture that will leave you yearning for more.

Join us at XRoads41, where every path leads to discovery.