XWIT, DJ Mercury

media release: MBC MAD & Pantheon Collective Present "House For The Holidays" 12/5 7pm

A River Food Pantry Benefit

Love electronic music AND The River Food Pantry? Well then have we got an event for you!

Pantheon Collective is a local group of DJ's who truly embody the term PLUR (Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect) so when they reached out about hosting a benefit for The River Food Pantry, we quickly jumped at the opportunity! Featuring some of the best DJ's in Madison, Pantheon Collective will fill our taproom with beats and bliss while supporting a great cause.

Instead of a cover, PC asks that you make a donation of shelf stable foods and/or personal hygiene products to help support those in need in the Madison area.

So join us for a little bass and a lot of great vibes!