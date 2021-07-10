YaHaHa Bay Comedy & Music Show

× Expand Todd Rosenberg Jake Snell and Natasha Pearl Hansen.

media release: Join us Saturday, July 10, for another fantastic night of music and comedy at Yahara Bay Distillery! Curated by local comedian and musician Jake Snell, this one is gonna be one for the books, folks! This episode of the YaHAHA Bay Comedy Show will feature music from members of Capitol Hill Collective and the comedy portion will be headlined by Madison legend Nick Hart!

Nick Hart is a Madison comedian from South Carolina who has worked with the comedy greats of multiple generations during his time as a touring standup comic. In 2019, Nick Hart was the runner up in Seattle International Comedy Competition and went on to film his first late night set on Conan! Since then he has released a comedy special “Surprisingly Affectionate” which is now available on YouTube, and you won’t want to miss his first headlining set in Madison since the pandemic! (He is a seriously funny guy)

Capitol Hill Collective was a group that quickly became a Madison favorite, and they were the original house band for the Madison comedy scene, accompanying comedy showcases in Jake Snell’s earlier years, and creating wonderful shows that combined music and standup since 2015. As members of the group moved across the country, Jake carried the torch in combining music and comedy for one of a kind shows. We are seriously stoked to have the talented and hilarious members of Capitol Hill Collective coming back to round out this amazing show!

Joining Nick Hart will be comedians Jake Snell, Natasha Pearl Hansen, David Schendlinger, and Antoine McNeail. Some of Madison’s best comics are coming your way July 10!

Tickets are available on eventbrite, and include one free drink with purchase!

6:30 - 7:30: Music from Capital Hill Collective

7:30 - 9:00: YaHAHA Comedy Show

9:00 - ? : Music from Capital Hill Collective