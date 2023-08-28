Yahara Hills Golf Course Redesign

media release: Improvements are coming to Yahara Hills Golf Course and we want to hear from you about the 18-hole redesign. For background, earlier in 2023, the City of Madison closed on the sale of roughly 200 acres of Yahara Hills Golf Course to Dane County. As 36 holes remain open through the 2024 season and reductions in 2025 to 27 holes and in 2026 to 18 holes, we are resigning 18 holes that will operate through at least 2042. The community is invited to provide feedback and learn more at three public engagement sessions.

PUBLIC DROP-IN HOURS

Staff will be available inside the clubhouse at the Yahara Hills Golf Course, to answer questions and receive feedback on the following dates:

Monday, August 28, 8:00-10:00am

8:00-10:00am Friday, September 1, 1:00-3:00pm

ONLINE INFORMATION AND INPUT SESSION

Staff will present the draft plan and solicit feedback during the virtual session.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:00pm via Zoom REGISTER IN ADVANCE

NOTE: This project and the requested feedback is specifically for the 18-hole redesign of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. This project is NOT about the previous sale or the reduction to 18 holes, which was confirmed at the time of the sale in February 2023. We welcome feedback on the redesign.

See Yahara Hills Golf Course Resign for more information.