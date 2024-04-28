media release: The annual Yahara Journal Student Art Show will showcase the creative work of more than two dozen Madison college students.

The Yahara Journal is a Madison College student organization dedicated to supporting creativity and the arts at the college with poetry readings, open mics, writing, and the annual spring art show.

This year’s art show features two dozen students’ works in various mediums, including Steven Andriantsiratahina, Kevin Lempp, and Klahryn Huschka.

“The journal staff enjoys hosting the art show and showcasing the creativity of students from all walks of life,” says Madison College advisor Doug Kirchberg. “Students enter works they've produced in classes, while others share items they've created on their own. Every year, we come away impressed.”

The annual art show has been going strong for a decade, except for a hiatus during pandemic. The popular event is part of the celebration of the release of the Yahara Literary Journal released each spring.

The Yahara exhibit is free, and the public is welcome to come and enjoy these vibrant works of art at Madison College Gallery at Truax. April 28-May 10, gallery hours: Monday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 2:30-6 pm., Wednesday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Closed weekends.

The Madison College Gallery at Truax is located on the mezzanine in the entrance of the Truax Building Room A1005, 1701 Wright St., Madison, WI. Guests may park in the visitor or student lots.