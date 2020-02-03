press release: Hear from women about their role, research, and practice in water and sustainability. This FREE edition of Yahara Lakes 101 will feature 10-minute "speed talks" from three women working in water and sustainability in our community. After the event, you'll have the opportunity to network with fellow attendees and ask the presenters questions. All registered guests will receive a complimentary beverage and free parking at The Edgewater.

About our Speakers

Marie Raboin is the owner of Brix Cider in Mt. Horeb and a Conservation Specialist with the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department. She will discuss sustainable farming and the farm-to-table movement.

Christy Remucal is an Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UW-Madison. She will discuss her lake research on the fate of chemicals in the lakes and rivers of Wisconsin.

Carrie Sanders is the CEO of Hope Community Capital and a faculty member of the Social Innovation & Sustainability Leadership (SISL) Graduate Program at Edgewood College. She will discuss opportunities for sustainability in community development.

Haddie McLean (moderator) is the morning meteorologist for News 3 Now on WISC-TV and channel3000.com.

The event is held at The Edgewater. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the program begins at 4 p.m. Networking and time to ask the presenters questions will begin at 4:45 p.m. The event will conclude at 6 p.m.

Registration is FREE and required for all attendees. All registered attendees will receive a complimentary beverage and parking at The Edgewater.