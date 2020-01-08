press release: History in the Mucking

Water quality in Wisconsin's lakes has evolved throughout time. But how has it changed since the influx of European-American immigrants more than 150 years ago?

The history can be revealed through the use of sediment cores taken from lakes throughout Wisconsin. We can see the impact of significant changes in land use including agriculture, logging, urbanization, and shoreline development. In this month's Yahara Lakes 101, former DNR water research scientist Paul Garrison will help us uncover the history—from increased mechanization after World War II, to the widespread use of synthetic fertilizers.

About our Speaker

Paul Garrison is retired from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources where he was a Water Research Scientist for more than 39 years. His research was mostly concentrated on lakes, with a specialty in using sediment cores to reconstruct the water quality history of lakes. Garrison also studied acid precipitation, lake restoration, lake classification, mercury pollution, wetland classification, and phosphorus impacts on streams. He now works part-time for Onterra, LLC doing lake management planning.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m. Complimentary event parking will be available at The Edgewater.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes, then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees.