press release: Yahara Lakes 101: Yahara Watershed Pollutants and Health

Join us for Yahara Lakes 101 to learn about the issues that impact our lakes!

At Clean Lakes Alliance, we believe that healthy lakes will lead to a healthy community. But what are the real health implications of poor water quality?

In this month's Yahara Lakes 101 talk, we'll hear from Dr. Claire Gervais about pollutants commonly found in runoff and their health risks to the community. The presentation will focus on health impacts of pesticide and PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl) exposure.

Dr. Claire Gervais is a family practice physician and is a clinical associate professor with the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Medicine and Community Health in Madison, Wisconsin. She actively works on a number of environmental issues including pest management policy, climate change, eliminating triclosan use, and fragrance sensitivity policy. She serves as a co-president on the steering committee for the Wisconsin Environmental Health Network. She is one of the founders of the Healthy Lawn Team, a nonprofit organization, which educates communities about the risks of lawn care pesticides. She enjoys many outdoor fitness activities including biking and skiing.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.