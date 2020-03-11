press release: Planning for a Hotter, Wetter Wisconsin with Daniel Wright

Wisconsin, along with many other parts of the globe, has experienced dramatic increases in the number of heavy rain events in recent years. So how can we better plan for a hotter, wetter Wisconsin?

At this month's Yahara Lakes 101, Daniel Wright of the UW-Madison Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering will use the August 20, 2018 storm in Dane County to frame the emerging challenges facing our Yahara Watershed and beyond. We’ll learn the potential for technology to improve planning and management, and some areas of concern with "trendy" solutions. Finally, Wright will review work by UW-Madison and the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts to help solve this challenging problem.

Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.