press release: The Decline of the Small Fishes of the Madison Lakes: Why it Matters and What We Can Do About It

Join us for Yahara Lakes 101 to learn about the issues that impact our lakes!

Madison's lakes are famous for excellent fishing. A thriving population of large game fish for anglers to catch is dependent upon the small fishes that live near the shore and serve as prey. But what happens when the diversity of nearshore small fishes declines?

Over the last 50-100 years, many small species of fish have declined significantly or even disappeared. In this month's Yahara Lakes 101 talk, we'll hear from Dr. John Lyons of the UW-Madison Zoological Museum about how water quality impacts diversity of small fishes, why it's important, and what we can do to help.

Dr. John Lyons describes himself as a life-long fish nerd. From the time he was a boy, Lyons has been passionate about watching, catching, keeping, and studying fish. He likes to cook and eat them too. In his professional career, Lyons has worked on ichthyology (the study of fishes), fisheries management, and aquatic conservation.

Lyons is currently the Curator of Fishes at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Zoological Museum, a position he has held since 1985. From 1985 to his retirement in 2017, Lyons also served as a Fisheries Research Scientist and Supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, where he studied ways to protect fishes and their habitats and to improve fishing around the state. Lyons holds his PhD and M.S. in Zoology from UW-Madison and his B.S. in Biology from Union College, Schenectady, NY all with a focus on fish.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

