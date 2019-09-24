press release: Dane County's "Suck the Muck" project has received a lot of exciting attention over the past year for their legacy sediment removal in Dorn Creek where they have removed three to four feet of sediment since 2016. Now on the second phase of the project, Dane County will begin the program in Token Creek.

In this month's Yahara Lakes 101 talk, we'll hear from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Assistant Director of Land and Water Resources John Reimer about the project expansion. Attendees will get to see the phosphorus-laden sediment islands firsthand and learn about the removal process. Ultimately, this project will diverts thousands of pounds of phosphorus from entering our lakes.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m. Complimentary event parking will be available at The Edgewater.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes, then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees.