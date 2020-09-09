press release: Yahara Lakes 101 - Shorelines, Clean Water, and Healthy Lakes

Join us for this ONLINE edition of Yahara Lakes 101 to learn about the issues that impact our lakes! Free registration here: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/yahara-lakes-101- shorelines-clean-water-and- healthy-lakes-registration- 116004032183

As the interface between our continually-changing landscapes and lakes, shorelands are a critical component to maintaining healthy and balanced aquatic ecosystems. So what does a healthy shoreline look like?

In this month's ONLINE Yahara Lakes 101 talk, Patrick Goggin from the Extension Lakes program at UW-Stevens Point will present on characteristics of natural shorelines and how systems of native plants provide significant benefits to our lakes and rivers. Based on work the Extension Lakes team is doing, this talk will highlight the biodiversity of wildlife and plants that utilize the land-water zone of shorelands and call attention to current challenges related to shoreland health.

Attendees will find Patrick's overview of the Wisconsin's Healthy Lakes and Rivers Grants program particularly helpful - a grant that identifies improvements that any waterfront property owner can embark on to enhance wildlife habitat and promote clean water on their waterbody. Lastly, Patrick will provide a guided tour of the Healthy Lakes and Rivers website portal, a tool to help lakefront property owners understand and implement beneficial actions in their own communities.

Patrick Goggin works with the Extension Lakes team, collaborating on the development of educational programming and materials for people of the lakes. Areas of interest for him include helping lake organizations with their community goals, sharing lake management tools and resources for aquatic ecosystems, and aiding people in gaining a better understanding and appreciation for the native flora of Wisconsin lakeshores. He works for the University of Wisconsin-Steven's Point College of Natural Resources and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension out of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) Service Center in Rhinelander.

This event will be held online via Zoom, at 8 am on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The online talk is free and open to the public. A link to access the talk LIVE will be sent to all registered attendees ahead of the event. Free registration:

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.

The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsors First Weber Foundation and Johnson Financial Group, monthly sponsor Madison Area Technical College, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, and media partner Isthmus.