"Water at UW: Current Research, Science and Engagement for Lakes, Streams and Watersheds"

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has been a world leader in research, education, and engagement around water resources for 150 years. That tradition continues. This talk will review a few key areas of current activity on UW's campus from the Center for Aquatic Sciences, the Center for Limnology, the Nelson Institute Program in Water Resources Management, and the cross campus initiative on "Water@UW". Highlighting especially work in the Great Lakes, Wisconsin, and the Yahara watershed, the talk will focus on "decision-ready science", the relationship between basic research and problem-solving, and the UW's philosophy on training the next generation of water stewards.

About our speakers

Paul Robbins is the director of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he guides the institute in serving as a world leader in addressing rapid global environmental change. Robbins is strengthening the Nelson Institute's commitment to the Wisconsin Idea through the expansion of its innovative service-learning and internship programs, partnerships across campus and with outside agencies and organizations, and community programs and public events. He has years of experience as a researcher and educator, specializing in human interactions with nature and the politics of natural resource management, addressing questions spanning conservation conflicts, urban ecology, and environment and health interactions. A UW-Madison alumnus with a bachelor's degree in anthropology, Paul Robbins also holds a master's degree and doctorate in geography, both from Clark University. He was raised in Denver, Colorado.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.