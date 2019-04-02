press release: The Yahara River Chorus, a local chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is hosting a free performance Apr 2, 2019, at 7:30pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee. Come out & cheer for your favorite local barbershop chorus and quartets as we show off the songs we’ve been polishing for the upcoming 2019 Midwest Harmony Region 3 contest!