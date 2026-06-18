Yahara River Night Market

media release: The city of Monona is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new evening market experience: Yahara River Market, a vibrant night market celebrating local food, makers, and community along the Yahara River.

The Yahara River Market will debut on Thursday, May 21, and will take place on select Thursday evenings through the end of September, offering residents and visitors a fresh way to gather, shop local, and enjoy summer nights in Monona.

This new market brings together fresh foods, prepared items, and artisan goods in a welcoming, walkable setting along the river — creating a relaxed, social atmosphere that complements Monona’s strong local food culture while offering something entirely new.

Time: 6:00 - 9:00 pm

Please submit applications to mrcdirector@ci.monona.wi.us