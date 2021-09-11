Yahara Riverfest
to
Conservancy Commons Park, DeForest 6822 Yellowwood Lane, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
The Duck Race at Yahara Riverfest.
media release: A fun-filled day of family-friendly activities!
Rubber Duck Decoration & Race on the Yahara River
Wagon Rides
Herpetology Society Amphibian Exhibit
Fishing Games
Youth Fishing Tournament (Sunfish Pond)
Pumpkin Decorating
Pedal Powered Spin Art Bike
Live Music by Myles Talbott Dyad
Rock Climbing Wall
Petting Zoo - DAHS FFA
Performance Stage: Interactive Drumming by DrumPower of Madison
Kickball Tournament - Camp Createability
Kids DIY Craft Bar - Revel
Activities by DeForest Area Public Library
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Food Cart Line Up ($): Blue Gnome Treats - ice cream/sweet treats; Jolly Frog - Latin American Dishes; North & South Seafood & Smokehouse - BBQ Favorites; Curt's Gourmet Popcorn - Popcorn Snack; Hot Dog Kids Meal provided by DeForest Area Rotary Club; Wine and Beer provided by DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce