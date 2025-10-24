RSVP for Yahara Watershed Volunteer Gathering

media release:

Saturday, November 1st, 2025 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Where: Dane County Land and Water Resources Department (5201 Fen Oak Dr, Madison, WI 53718)

Welcoming all Yahara Watershed volunteers to our biannual Gathering. Let’s celebrate another successful year of stream monitoring together and enjoy a mix of continuing education workshops and water quality presentations. Full agenda is pending.

A period for equipment drop-off and questions for Rock River Coalition staff will run from 9:00 - 9:45 AM. Lunch will be available for all registrants. Please register by Friday, October 24th to confirm your meal.

Sponsored by Yahara Watershed Improvement Network. Hosted in partnership with Dane County Land and Water Resources Department and Rock River Coalition.