media release: The Yahara Coven Rides Again!

We will be taking to the waters of the Yahara River on Saturday, October 31.

WATCHING?

12p Best viewing is from the banks and bridges as we paddle down river. We'll also paddle out onto Monona to form a Magic Circle (if our fine-weather/calm-wind spells are strong enough).

We are an informal group of witches so may be launching a little early... or more likely a little late.

PARTICIPATING?

11a Meet at the Tenney Park Pontoon Launch.

Launch at 12p.

If the launch area is full you can also park and launch along the opposite side of the Yahara river.

BRING YOUR BEST CACKLES!

The underside of the bridges are the BEST for cackling. Please keep any music/speakers you bring on the lowdown.

ALSO BRING -

A paddleboard, paddle, PFD, leash, candy to toss at (to) kids on the shoreline and a WITCH OUTFIT. This is a witches paddle after all... not the Fools Flotilla 2.0 or a Halloween paddle.

WITCHES.

We are inclusive of all witches - wood witches, good witches, little witches, kitchen witches and manwitches. We'll even welcome the occasional crow. CAW!

We are also cool with other paddle craft but ask you to please be extra special careful not to bump the paddlesboards. Soggy, cold witches turn into cranky witches and we wouldn't want that!

SAFETY -

By participating in the Yahara Witches Paddle you agree to be responsible for your own safety and the safety of any children you bring along and to hold harmless the organizers.