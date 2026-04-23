media release: YAMATO - The Drummers of Japan

After electrifying Madison audiences in 2023, YAMATO - The Drummers of Japan return with a new show: “人の力 Hito no Chikara: The Power of Human Strength.”

This extraordinary work confronts a world transformed by technology and asks: what remains uniquely human?

With every strike of the taiko, the performers channel resilience, passion and the shared heartbeat that binds us all.

The stage will shake with explosive drumming, breathtaking choreography and the unshakable spirit of YAMATO’s players. At times ferocious, at times delicate, their sound is more than music—it is physical energy, raw and alive.

“Hito no Chikara” is not simply a performance. It is an invitation to feel the pulse of humanity, to be lifted by its power and to celebrate the strength we all carry within.

Sensory safe space

At this performance Overture Center will be hosting a dedicated sensory area and interactive zone. This space is designed to provide a variety of highly active and quiet sensory options, serving as a haven prior to and during the performance. For more information about sensory inclusive and other accessibility options, visit our accessibility page.

Additional Show Details