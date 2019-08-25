press release:

Grab your four-legged friends for our first annual Yappy Hour event featuring fun for humans and dogs alike.

Here’s a look at the activities happening at Yappy Hour:

Digital pet portraits by local artist Nicole Rosenbaum in the Plaza

Dog training demos by Kane 9 Dog Training on the Green

Dog-friendly photo booth on the Green

Doggy splash pools in the Plaza

Pup Crawl for treats – in participating stores

Shop special in-store deals

Lounge inside of and take photos with modern design dog houses.

While this event is FREE to attend, we ask that all participants register at eventbrite.com/e/yappy-hour-at-hilldale-tickets-66184063315