Yappy Hour
Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release:
Grab your four-legged friends for our first annual Yappy Hour event featuring fun for humans and dogs alike.
Here’s a look at the activities happening at Yappy Hour:
- Digital pet portraits by local artist Nicole Rosenbaum in the Plaza
- Dog training demos by Kane 9 Dog Training on the Green
- Dog-friendly photo booth on the Green
- Doggy splash pools in the Plaza
- Pup Crawl for treats – in participating stores
- Shop special in-store deals
- Lounge inside of and take photos with modern design dog houses.
While this event is FREE to attend, we ask that all participants register at eventbrite.com/e/yappy-hour-at-hilldale-tickets-66184063315
Info
Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Special Events