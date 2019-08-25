Yappy Hour

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: 

Grab your four-legged friends for our first annual Yappy Hour event featuring fun for humans and dogs alike.

Here’s a look at the activities happening at Yappy Hour:

  • Digital pet portraits by local artist Nicole Rosenbaum in the Plaza
  • Dog training demos by Kane 9 Dog Training on the Green
  • Dog-friendly photo booth on the Green
  • Doggy splash pools in the Plaza
  • Pup Crawl for treats – in participating stores
  • Shop special in-store deals
  • Lounge inside of and take photos with modern design dog houses.

 While this event is FREE to attend, we ask that all participants register at eventbrite.com/e/yappy-hour-at-hilldale-tickets-66184063315

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
