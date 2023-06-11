media release: Calling all bargain hunters, collectors, and vintage enthusiasts! Get ready for a day of discovery and incredible finds at The Yard Flea Market!

Deconstruction Inc. will be clearing out excess inventory of all types at crazy clearance prices... but that's not all! We will have an eclectic mix of guest vendors selling their own goods here at The Yard. From architectural salvage and antiques to unique home decor, antique furniture, vintage toys, music gear, clothing, collectibles and so much more. There's something for everyone's taste and style. Bonus: Our entire warehouse will be open for regular shopping and there will also be a food truck onsite!

https://www.facebook.com/events/227999833275899/