Yard Sale & Brat Fry
press release: This event will raise funds for students who will to attend a missional summer camp focused on providing service to Madison communities and teaching students how to serve where they live.
Info
Fundraisers
press release: This event will raise funds for students who will to attend a missional summer camp focused on providing service to Madison communities and teaching students how to serve where they live.
ISTHMUS is © 2019 Red Card Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA